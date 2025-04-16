There's no stopping 'Adolescence'; hits No. 3 on Netflix
The continuous-take, four-part miniseries, Adolescence, has jumped to No. 3 on Netflix's all-time Top 10 chart with 124.2 million views.
The jump has taken it past DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (115.6 million views).
Now, it only stands behind Stranger Things Season 4 (140.7 million views) and Wednesday Season 1 (252.1 million views).
'Adolescence' made a mark on Nielsen's US ranking
Adolescence recently debuted at No. 2 on Nielsen's US ranking of streaming originals for the week of March 10.
The series garnered an impressive 907 million minutes viewed across its four hour-long episodes.
Notably, Nielsen observed that around 58% of its viewers were adults aged between 35-64 years, while Hispanic viewers made up 29% of the audience.
'Adolescence' plot and cast details
Adolescence narrates the gripping tale of a family whose world is shaken when their 13-year-old son, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), is arrested for the murder of a girl from his school.
The series stars Stephen Graham as Jamie's father Eddie, Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston, the psychologist who is assigned to Jamie's case.
'Adolescence' is filmed in a unique style
Going by the first look, it's safe to say that Adolescence, directed by Philip Barantini, has a unique filming style.
Each episode is shot in one continuous take, which means extensive planning and well-choreographed filming.
Chatter surrounding a possible Season 2 is also afoot, possibly with a different story.