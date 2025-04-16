What's the story

The continuous-take, four-part miniseries, Adolescence, has jumped to No. 3 on Netflix's all-time Top 10 chart with 124.2 million views.

The jump has taken it past DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (115.6 million views).

Now, it only stands behind Stranger Things Season 4 (140.7 million views) and Wednesday Season 1 (252.1 million views).