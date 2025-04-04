What's the story

The iconic television show CID, which made a glorious comeback on the small screen last year, is in for another big change. Actor Shivaji Satam, who has been the face of the beloved character ACP Pradyuman, has chosen to leave the show.

Reports indicate his character will be killed off in an upcoming episode.

Recently, actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia returned to the show as the deadly gang leader Barbosa; as per reports, Barbosa will be killing the ACP.