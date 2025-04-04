ACP Pradyuman to die? Shivaji Satam exits 'CID'
What's the story
The iconic television show CID, which made a glorious comeback on the small screen last year, is in for another big change. Actor Shivaji Satam, who has been the face of the beloved character ACP Pradyuman, has chosen to leave the show.
Reports indicate his character will be killed off in an upcoming episode.
Recently, actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia returned to the show as the deadly gang leader Barbosa; as per reports, Barbosa will be killing the ACP.
Plot twist
Search for new ACP has also started
According to India Today, Barbosa sets off a bomb to finish off the entire CID team. While others survive, Pradyuman tragically loses his life.
This shocking development is expected to air soon, as the filming for the same has already been done.
Further, a report by The Times of India suggests that the makers have started holding auditions for a new ACP.
So, chances of Pradyuman making a miraculous return (which isn't new for CID) are low.
Show revival
'CID' returned to TV screens after 6-year hiatus
CID originally went off-air in 2018, only to return to television in 2024, owing to popular demand.
The show's return was prompted by fans' requests for the return of beloved characters like ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet.
Despite a six-year absence from the small screen, CID continues to captivate audiences, with new episodes now available on Netflix and Sony TV.