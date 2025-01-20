'Felt like rehab...': 'BB18' winner Karan on life inside house
What's the story
Television actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 on Sunday, after a three-month-long stay in the house.
In his first interview post-victory, he thanked fans and spoke about his personal growth journey.
"The feeling that I've won the trophy is still sinking in. It feels like I have stepped out of a rehab," he told Free Press Journal.
Victory reflections
"I have learned to be patient, thanks to this show. Earlier, I would get upset and dejected over little things, but that is one of the major things that has changed for me post the show," an overwhelmed Mehra said.
He expressed his excitement about re-entering the outside world and joy at seeing his mother.
"I am still trying to believe that I've actually won the trophy. The feeling is sinking in slowly," he stated.
Show romance
During his stint on the show, Mehra fell for fellow contestant Chum Darang and didn't shy away from saying it.
However, Darang chose to hold off on discussing their relationship until the show was over.
When asked about their future, Mehra said, "I have already said what I had to. Now as Salman Khan sir had said, the choice is always the woman's. So I'll wait to hear it from her."
Gratitude expression
Mehra, who won Bigg Boss 18 by a huge margin, was humbled by the love showered on him by his fans.
"I don't know how to return the love that my fans have bestowed upon me. I am just so full of gratitude," he said.
To note, Mehra defeated fellow contestant Vivian Dsena in the finale and won ₹50 lakh cash prize along with the trophy.