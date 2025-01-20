When Aamir vowed to never work with Salman again
What's the story
The grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 was graced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who came as a special guest along with his son Junaid Khan and Loveyapa co-star Khushi Kapoor.
While the goal was to promote Loveyapa, the presence of two superstars meant lots of sparks and fun stories.
Like, Salman shared an unexpected anecdote about Aamir vowing never to work with him again.
What led to this vow? Find out.
Past revelations
Aamir was frustrated with Salman coming late to 'Andaz...' sets
Aamir apparently took the oath after they collaborated on Andaz Apna Apna (1994).
At the finale, Aamir revealed he recently found an old video of Salman praising his performance in the film.
"I had never seen that video before, and I watched it now after 30 years. (Salman) praised me with so much love in the clip."
However, Salman remembered a different memory; recalling how Aamir was frustrated over working with him because of his late arrivals on set.
Past vow
'We never got along...Finally it's over'
Recalling the incident, Salman said, "Aamir had said, 'We never got along. Last day pe chhutkara, iske saath toh main life mein kabhi kaam nahi karunga. (Finally, it's over. I'll never work with him again).'"
To this, Aamir accepted the fact and said that his feelings have changed and he has learned to love Salman over the years.
Root cause
Salman explained the reason behind their past disagreement
Salman then shed light on the root cause of their past disagreement.
He said, "The thing was, Aamir was doing one film while I was juggling 15 films. Aamir would reach the set at 7:00am but I'd arrive later after wrapping up the shoot for another film."
To this, Aamir expressed his disapproval of Salman's hectic schedule during those days and humorously replied that he too used to work like that but stopped earlier.