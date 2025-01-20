What's the story

The grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 was graced by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who came as a special guest along with his son Junaid Khan and Loveyapa co-star Khushi Kapoor.

While the goal was to promote Loveyapa, the presence of two superstars meant lots of sparks and fun stories.

Like, Salman shared an unexpected anecdote about Aamir vowing never to work with him again.

What led to this vow? Find out.