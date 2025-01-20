What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, has finally crossed the ₹10cr mark in domestic collections. The historical biographical drama, directed and co-produced by Ranaut herself, saw an increase in footfall and box office collection on Sunday after a slow start on its first two days of release.

On Sunday alone, the movie recorded an India net collection of ₹4.35cr, a 20.83% increase from Saturday's figure (₹3.6cr).