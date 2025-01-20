'Emergency' remains slow; finally crosses ₹10cr after 3rd day
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, has finally crossed the ₹10cr mark in domestic collections. The historical biographical drama, directed and co-produced by Ranaut herself, saw an increase in footfall and box office collection on Sunday after a slow start on its first two days of release.
On Sunday alone, the movie recorded an India net collection of ₹4.35cr, a 20.83% increase from Saturday's figure (₹3.6cr).
Occupancy boost
'Emergency' witnessed a surge in Sunday's occupancy rate
Emergency witnessed a huge jump in its occupancy on Sunday, especially in the Hindi market.
Although it started with a paltry 8.23% occupancy in morning shows, the numbers jumped to 20.47% by afternoon and reached 30.57% for evening shows before falling to 16.58% during night shows.
This jump led to an overall occupancy of 18.96%, giving the film a much-needed boost at the box office.
Financial challenge
'Emergency' faces uphill battle to commercial success
Despite the recent box office improvement, Emergency still has a long way to go to become commercially successful.
The film, which was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹60cr, has only raked in ₹10.45cr over the opening weekend.
The slow start is further worsened by mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, adding more hurdles to the movie's road to profitability.
Performance comparison
'Emergency' outperformed Ranaut's recent box office disappointments
Despite its struggles, Emergency's first Sunday collection of ₹4.35cr surpassed some of Ranaut's recent box office flops.
These include Thalaivii (₹1.85cr), Dhaakad (₹98L), and Tejas (₹1.2cr).
However, it still lags behind when compared to other films in her portfolio like Judgementall Hai Kya (₹8cr), Panga (₹6.6cr), and Chandramukhi 2 (₹8cr).
Can this much-delayed film prove to be successful? Only time will tell.