What's the story

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18, bringing a close to the arduous 105-day-long journey inside the house.

This win comes after his previous victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, making him only the second person to win both reality shows back-to-back.

The first runner-up of this Bigg Boss season was Vivian Dsena.