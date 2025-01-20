Karan Veer second person to win both 'Bigg Boss,' 'Khatron...'
What's the story
Television actor Karan Veer Mehra has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18, bringing a close to the arduous 105-day-long journey inside the house.
This win comes after his previous victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, making him only the second person to win both reality shows back-to-back.
The first runner-up of this Bigg Boss season was Vivian Dsena.
Other winner
Sidharth Shukla was the one who did it first
Apart from Mehra, television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla was the only other celebrity who managed to win Khatron... and Bigg Boss back to back.
To recall, Shukla emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and went on to clinch the Bigg Boss 13 trophy in one of the most popular seasons of the Hindi reality show.
Shukla sadly passed away at the height of success due to a heart attack in September 2021. He was 40.
Emotional rollercoaster
Mehra's emotional journey and personal revelations
Mehra's journey on Bigg Boss 18 was rife with highs and lows, from bitter fights with Dsena and Sara Khan, hilarious banter with Avinash Mishra, to his love for actor Chum Darang.
He also spoke openly about his two failed marriages on the show.
"I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person," he said after winning.
Winner's perspective
'I am the chosen one': Mehra on his victory
After winning, Mehra was overjoyed and felt it was destiny.
He told ANI, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows."
"I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened."
The actor also revealed he has learned to embrace his emotional side, "Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay."
Finale highlights
'Bigg Boss 18' finale: A star-studded affair
The grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 was nothing short of a star-studded affair with amazing performances and celebrity appearances.
Veer Pahariya graced the show to promote his upcoming drama Sky Force, while Aamir Khan came with his son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor to promote their film Loveyapa.
The show started with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, and Eisha Singh, among others.