What's the story

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, stars her as former PM Indira Gandhi, with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in supporting roles.

It starts in 1929 and covers the central aspects of Gandhi's political career till her assassination in 1984.

Despite the strength of its ensemble, Emergency is bloated and bland and the lack of nuance makes it a sub-par product.