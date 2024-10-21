Summarize Simplifying... In short "Te Amo" is an 18-minute short film that beautifully captures the enduring love of an elderly couple, Rafael and Nelsa, who have been together for five decades.

Despite their humble surroundings and the chaos of life around them, their bond remains unbroken, their silences as meaningful as their words.

The film subtly highlights that happiness and companionship are not bound by age, making it a must-watch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Te Amo' is streaming on YouTube

NewsBytes Recommends: 'Te Amo'— Gentle tale of old-age love

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Oct 21, 202412:30 am

What's the story Shishir Jha's short film Te Amo, streaming on YouTube, is a gentle, sublime work of art that paints an authentic, lively portrait of an elderly couple. Devoid of unnecessary complexities, it has a simple, straightforward narrative and follows a day in the couple's life. Made under the guidance of seminal filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, it's poignant and tender and bursts with honesty.

Premise

A reflective look at the life of an old couple

The short film—about 18 minutes long—follows an elderly couple who has been together for five decades! We feel like a fly on the wall as we witness them go about their day and engage in conversations, as the wife expresses her desire to visit her daughter and grandchild. It stars Arcadio Crejpo González and Nelsa González Díaz and was filmed in Cuba in 2016.

#1

What the setting says about their life and relationship

When we first meet the ailing man, Rafael, confined to a wheelchair, he sits in what appears to be a cramped room. There's no opportunity for the house to breathe and it looks like the walls will crumble if anyone moves. However, you soon fathom that for this couple, this small home is worth all the riches of the world.

#2

How their silences are pregnant with possibilities

At one point, Rafael tells his wife, Nelsa, "I get annoyed when I see you working without a fan." She doesn't respond to this but asks him if his computer is working. After decades of being together, their silences are as heavy, as meaningful as their words, and they know each other's souls so well that words aren't always needed in this well-nurtured relationship.

#3

The cacophony of their surroundings contrasts with their life

There's an overwhelming sense of cacophony that envelops them at all times. Dogs bark, neighbors knock at their door, and chaos unfurls around them. But, that doesn't pierce their tender, love-filled haven. She cooks him his favorite food, and his face instantly lights up. Love is not about glamor or unnecessary frills anyway. It's always about the little things.

#4

Its cinematography aids the film's visual grammar

In the middle of an argument, she says, "You always win, I always lose," and we immediately understand that their journey must have had turbulence, but they clearly weathered all the storms. Te Amo is also beautifully shot, and the makers' dedication is palpable onscreen; Nelsa is mostly clouded in darkness with only her silhouette visible, and scenes like these instantly pop out.

#5

Does old age mean letting go of joy? No!

Though the film doesn't explicitly say it out loud, it's also a heartfelt commentary on companionship, especially on people tightly knit together by years of trust, love, and conviction. It's also an example of how companionship nourishes the last years of one's life, and how happiness isn't defined—or restricted—by one's age. When life refuses to slow down, why should we?

Conclusion

With its crisp runtime, it's a quick watch

Throughout the short film, nothing groundbreaking, shocking, or twist-worthy happens, but that's by design. In a gentle, humane film like this, the snapshot of daily life suffices. The elderly couple talks, eats, bickers, and fights, but despite only spending a few minutes with them, we know that theirs is a fight that will always end in an embrace. Add it to your watchlist!