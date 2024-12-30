Summarize Simplifying... In short January 2025 is set to be a thrilling month for Bollywood with several big releases.

The action-packed 'Fateh' starring Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez hits the screens on January 10, followed by Ranaut's 'Emergency' and Abhishek Kapoor's 'Azaad' on January 17.

The month concludes with Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' during the Republic Day weekend and Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' on January 30.

Despite the slump in Kumar's career, 'Sky Force' and 'Deva' are anticipated to be the biggest hits of the month. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Upcoming Hindi films slated for January 2025

'Fateh,' 'Sky Force,' 'Emergency' to lock heads in January 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:50 pm Dec 30, 202405:50 pm

What's the story As 2024 ends on a dull note with the Bollywood film Baby John failing to impress, smaller and mid-budget films have taken the box office by storm. As we move into January 2025, some of the most anticipated releases are set to hit the silver screen. These include Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh, Kangana Ranaut's long-delayed political drama Emergency, and Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's acting debut in Azaad.

Initial releases

'Fateh' and 'Emergency' to kickstart January

Fateh, an action-thriller starring Sood opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, releases on January 10. The film's promotional material has received a positive response from the audience. Next, Ranaut's Emergency will be released on January 17. Although it created buzz initially with its planned September 2024 release, the makers now have the challenge of reviving interest due to a lack of awareness about its new date.

Mid-month releases

'Azaad' and 'Sky Force' to follow suit

Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad, starring newcomers Devgan and Thadani with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, is also releasing on January 17. Despite its first-look posters and teaser release, the film has failed to create much buzz. After this, Akshay Kumar's aerial action drama Sky Force will be the biggest release of January, during the Republic Day weekend. However, its box office performance is hard to predict since Kumar's career has been in a slump lately and there's no pre-release hype.

Final release

'Deva' to conclude January's Bollywood releases

The month will end with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva on January 30. This neo-noir cop investigation drama, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will do well if it gets good word-of-mouth. The promotional campaign for this film is expected to start soon, showcasing Kapoor's no-nonsense cop avatar. Among these releases, Sky Force and Deva are the best bets in terms of box office.