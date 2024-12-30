'Fateh,' 'Sky Force,' 'Emergency' to lock heads in January 2025
As 2024 ends on a dull note with the Bollywood film Baby John failing to impress, smaller and mid-budget films have taken the box office by storm. As we move into January 2025, some of the most anticipated releases are set to hit the silver screen. These include Sonu Sood's directorial debut Fateh, Kangana Ranaut's long-delayed political drama Emergency, and Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's acting debut in Azaad.
'Fateh' and 'Emergency' to kickstart January
Fateh, an action-thriller starring Sood opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vijay Raaz, releases on January 10. The film's promotional material has received a positive response from the audience. Next, Ranaut's Emergency will be released on January 17. Although it created buzz initially with its planned September 2024 release, the makers now have the challenge of reviving interest due to a lack of awareness about its new date.
'Azaad' and 'Sky Force' to follow suit
Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad, starring newcomers Devgan and Thadani with Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, is also releasing on January 17. Despite its first-look posters and teaser release, the film has failed to create much buzz. After this, Akshay Kumar's aerial action drama Sky Force will be the biggest release of January, during the Republic Day weekend. However, its box office performance is hard to predict since Kumar's career has been in a slump lately and there's no pre-release hype.
'Deva' to conclude January's Bollywood releases
The month will end with the release of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva on January 30. This neo-noir cop investigation drama, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will do well if it gets good word-of-mouth. The promotional campaign for this film is expected to start soon, showcasing Kapoor's no-nonsense cop avatar. Among these releases, Sky Force and Deva are the best bets in terms of box office.