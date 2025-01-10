Rashmika Mandanna injures herself just before 'Sikandar' final shoot: Report
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the much-anticipated film Sikandar, reportedly injured herself during a gym session.
The unfortunate incident comes just a day before she was set to begin the final leg of shooting with Salman Khan on Friday.
An insider told Pinkvilla that owing to this setback, the filming of Sikandar has been temporarily halted.
The film is scheduled for a grand release on Eid 2025.
Health update
Mandanna's recovery and return to work
Despite the freak accident, Mandanna is said to be recovering well.
A source close to the actor told the portal, "Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it."
"However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she's already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!"
Production progress
'Sikandar' team confident of meeting release timeline
Despite the unforeseen delay, the Sikandar team is confident about finishing the film as scheduled. The final leg of shooting was scheduled to commence in Mumbai on Friday.
Director AR Murugadoss is reportedly handling both filming and post-production work to ensure a seamless flow.
Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, this action entertainer is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.