What's the story

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the much-anticipated film Sikandar, reportedly injured herself during a gym session.

The unfortunate incident comes just a day before she was set to begin the final leg of shooting with Salman Khan on Friday.

An insider told Pinkvilla that owing to this setback, the filming of Sikandar has been temporarily halted.

The film is scheduled for a grand release on Eid 2025.