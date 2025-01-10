Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' eyes massive ₹50cr opening
What's the story
The much-anticipated action-drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is expected to have a thunderous box office opening with ₹50cr on Day 1.
The film has already raked in a lot of money through advance sales, especially in the Hindi-speaking belts where it earned ₹3.73cr.
Despite competition from films like Fateh and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Game Changer is off to a great start.
Advance sales
'Game Changer' raked in ₹26.8cr from advance bookings
According to Sacnilk, Game Changer has already sold an estimated 9.39 lakh tickets across 17,161 shows across the nation, making ₹26.8cr in advance bookings alone. With blocked seats, this number goes up to an impressive ₹43.55cr.
The film made this total from various formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.
These numbers show its pan-India appeal and pave the way for a possible blockbuster run at the box office.
Box office battle
'Game Changer' faces stiff competition at box office
Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma.
Despite its promising opening, the film has tough competition at the box office with Sonu Sood's Fateh and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.
While Fateh opened on a slow note with just ₹2cr in collections, Pushpa 2 continues to rule the box office in its sixth week.
Solo comeback
'Game Changer' marks Charan's solo return after 5 years
Game Changer is Charan's first solo release in five years, after his last appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Jr. NTR.
Although it started slowly in advance bookings, the film witnessed a massive spike in ticket sales on the second day.
In Telangana, ticket prices for the film have been hiked by ₹100 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes on its opening day.
International appeal
'Game Changer' expected to hit $1M mark in North America
In North America, a major Telugu film market outside India, Game Changer is expected to cross the $1 million mark for its premiere shows.
Despite delays in sending drives to major exhibitors, the film has already grossed $6,25,000 (₹5.35cr) in North America with $5,75,000 from US screens and the rest from Canadian screens.
This international success further highlights its potential to cross ₹50cr on its opening day in India.