What's the story

The much-anticipated action-drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is expected to have a thunderous box office opening with ₹50cr on Day 1.

The film has already raked in a lot of money through advance sales, especially in the Hindi-speaking belts where it earned ₹3.73cr.

Despite competition from films like Fateh and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Game Changer is off to a great start.