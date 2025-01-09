Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' tickets now cost more in Telangana
What's the story
In a major development, the Telangana government has approved a hike in ticket prices for Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer.
The decision came as a relief to the film's producer Dil Raju, who is also the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC).
Despite denying permission for 1:00am screenings, the government has allowed six shows on its release day (Friday), including one at 4:00am.
Booking boost
'Game Changer' advance bookings soar amid ticket price hike
The advance booking for Game Changer has witnessed a phenomenal spike after the government approved the ticket price hike.
The film's tickets in Hyderabad were sold out in no time, while tremendous sales progress was noted in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Overall ticket sales have quickly crossed the ₹1cr gross mark.
In Andhra Pradesh, early morning shows are planned at 1:00am on release day (Friday) while in Telangana, screenings will begin at 4:00am.
Price details
'Game Changer' ticket price hike: A closer look
The Telangana government has allowed a hike in ticket prices for the first 10 days of Game Changer's release. This includes an extra charge of ₹150 for multiplexes and ₹100 for single theaters over and above existing rates.
After the first day, five shows will be held daily across Telangana until January 19.
The film will be released on Friday.