What's the story

In a major development, the Telangana government has approved a hike in ticket prices for Ram Charan's upcoming film, Game Changer.

The decision came as a relief to the film's producer Dil Raju, who is also the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC).

Despite denying permission for 1:00am screenings, the government has allowed six shows on its release day (Friday), including one at 4:00am.