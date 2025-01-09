Nostalgia alert: 'My Melody & Kuromi' series coming to Netflix
Netflix is expanding its Japanese animation portfolio with a new stop-motion series called My Melody & Kuromi.
The show, starring Sanrio's beloved characters My Melody and Kuromi, will premiere globally in July.
Celebrating My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th, the series will take viewers to Mariland, their magical home.
A sneak peek dropped on Thursday, gives a glimpse of these cute characters in stop-motion.
Characters and plot details of 'My Melody & Kuromi'
Since their introductions in 1975 (My Melody) and 2005 (Kuromi), the characters have attracted a diverse fan base.
The series will show My Melody as a cheerful girl who loves her younger brother dearly and loves baking cookies with her mother.
Kuromi, on the other hand, is a female devil-like bunny who considers My Melody her rival.
She is among the most beloved characters, securing a spot in the Top 3 of the 2024 Sanrio character rankings.
Do not miss this first look here
MY MELODY & KUROMI, a stop-motion animation series 💗🤍🖤 JULY 2025!!!!— Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2025
'Pui Pui Molcar' director helms 'My Melody & Kuromi'
Tomoki Misato, the director of Pui Pui Molcar, is spearheading this project.
Expressing his excitement about the series, Misato said, "I'm thrilled that this project is finally announced in this important year marking the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi."
"This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion."
'My Melody & Kuromi' is a product of remote collaboration
The series marks the first stop-motion animation from Toruku, a division of WIT Studio. The script was penned by award-winning playwright Shuko Nemoto during the pandemic.
Although they couldn't meet Misato or the producers in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, they collaborated remotely every week.
"Having My Melody and Kuromi speak lines I wrote felt like a reward for me as a writer," Nemoto said.