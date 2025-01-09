Since their introductions in 1975 (My Melody) and 2005 (Kuromi), the characters have attracted a diverse fan base.

The series will show My Melody as a cheerful girl who loves her younger brother dearly and loves baking cookies with her mother.

Kuromi, on the other hand, is a female devil-like bunny who considers My Melody her rival.

She is among the most beloved characters, securing a spot in the Top 3 of the 2024 Sanrio character rankings.