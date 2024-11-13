Summarize Simplifying... In short SoftBank's supercomputer has gained priority access to NVIDIA's new-gen AI chips, Blackwell, which are in high demand for building and running AI models.

This comes as part of a broader collaboration between the two tech giants, which also includes the successful testing of the world's first integrated AI and 5G telecom network.

NVIDIA's global promotion of its new tech has also led to partnerships with major companies like Reliance Jio and Tata Group. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SoftBank's supercomputer will be based on Blackwell platform

SoftBank's supercomputer bags priority access to NVIDIA's new-gen AI chips

By Mudit Dube 12:18 pm Nov 13, 202412:18 pm

What's the story SoftBank has bagged a priority position in the queue for NVIDIA's new-generation Blackwell AI chips, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed. The tech giant plans to use these advanced chips to build Japan's most powerful AI supercomputer. The supercomputer will be based on NVIDIA's Blackwell platform, with plans to integrate the new Grace Blackwell platform into future supercomputers.

Tech breakthrough

SoftBank pilots world's first combined AI and 5G network

Along with its supercomputer project, SoftBank has also successfully tested the world's first integrated AI and 5G telecom network. The groundbreaking trial was conducted using NVIDIA's Aerial accelerated computing platform. The collaboration between the two tech giants goes beyond hardware, as SoftBank plans to use NVIDIA's AI enterprise software to develop an AI marketplace catering to local and secure AI computing needs.

Chip demand

NVIDIA's Blackwell chips: A coveted asset in tech world

NVIDIA's Blackwell chips are the hottest commodity in the tech industry, especially for building and running AI models. These processes involve flooding software with data, something that accelerator chips like those from NVIDIA are specifically designed for. Although there have been initial production delays, Huang has promised there will be plenty of these new chips once manufacturing is fully underway.

Strategic alliances

NVIDIA's global promotion and partnerships

The announcements were made during Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA AI Summit Japan, one in a series of global events hosted by the chipmaker to promote its new tech. These events have already led to several strategic partnerships for NVIDIA, including collaborations with major Indian companies like Reliance Jio and Tata Group in October.