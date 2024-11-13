SoftBank's supercomputer bags priority access to NVIDIA's new-gen AI chips
SoftBank has bagged a priority position in the queue for NVIDIA's new-generation Blackwell AI chips, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed. The tech giant plans to use these advanced chips to build Japan's most powerful AI supercomputer. The supercomputer will be based on NVIDIA's Blackwell platform, with plans to integrate the new Grace Blackwell platform into future supercomputers.
SoftBank pilots world's first combined AI and 5G network
Along with its supercomputer project, SoftBank has also successfully tested the world's first integrated AI and 5G telecom network. The groundbreaking trial was conducted using NVIDIA's Aerial accelerated computing platform. The collaboration between the two tech giants goes beyond hardware, as SoftBank plans to use NVIDIA's AI enterprise software to develop an AI marketplace catering to local and secure AI computing needs.
NVIDIA's Blackwell chips: A coveted asset in tech world
NVIDIA's Blackwell chips are the hottest commodity in the tech industry, especially for building and running AI models. These processes involve flooding software with data, something that accelerator chips like those from NVIDIA are specifically designed for. Although there have been initial production delays, Huang has promised there will be plenty of these new chips once manufacturing is fully underway.
NVIDIA's global promotion and partnerships
The announcements were made during Huang's keynote at the NVIDIA AI Summit Japan, one in a series of global events hosted by the chipmaker to promote its new tech. These events have already led to several strategic partnerships for NVIDIA, including collaborations with major Indian companies like Reliance Jio and Tata Group in October.