'Daaku Maharaaj' pre-release event canceled due to Tirupati stampede tragedy
What's the story
The pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, Daaku Maharaaj, has been abruptly canceled following the tragic stampede in Tirupati, which claimed six lives.
The production house Sithara Entertainments announced the cancelation on Thursday, extending their deep condolences to the victims' families.
The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, during the rush for tickets for the annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.
Condolences shared
'It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur...'
The Daaku Maharaaj team, including Balakrishna, also extended their heartfelt condolences and stated it would be inappropriate to go ahead with the event under these circumstances.
In a statement, Sithara Entertainments said: "In light of the recent events in Tirupati, our team is deeply affected by the tragic incident that has occurred. It is heart-wrenching to see such an incident occur at the Lord Venkateswara temple—a place of devotion and hope for millions."
“ 𝐃𝐚𝐚𝐤𝐮 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐚𝐣 𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 “— Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 9, 2025
Event details
'Daaku Maharaaj' event was planned on a grand scale
The pre-release event of Daaku Maharaaj was supposed to happen in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The makers had planned a grand event in the open grounds of Srinagar Colony, on the outskirts of Anantapur.
All arrangements including police permission were already done.
However, after the cancellation due to the Tirupati tragedy, a new date for the event is yet to be announced by the team.
Film release
'Daaku Maharaaj' is set for release on January 12
Daaku Maharaaj is slated for a grand theatrical release on Sunday (January 12).
The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, boasts of an ensemble cast including Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Bobby Simha, and Urvashi Rautela.
The technical team includes composer SS Thaman, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, and editors Ruben and Niranjan Devaramane.