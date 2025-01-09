What's the story

The pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, Daaku Maharaaj, has been abruptly canceled following the tragic stampede in Tirupati, which claimed six lives.

The production house Sithara Entertainments announced the cancelation on Thursday, extending their deep condolences to the victims' families.

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, during the rush for tickets for the annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.