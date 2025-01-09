Critics Choice Awards postponed due to devastating LA wildfires
What's the story
The 2025 Critics Choice Awards, which Chelsea Handler was set to host, has been postponed due to the ongoing massive wildfires in Southern California.
Originally planned for Sunday (January 12), the ceremony will now take place on January 26, as confirmed by the Critics Choice Association.
The event will still be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, airing live on E!.
Statement
Critics Choice Association CEO expressed solidarity amid tragedy
In an emailed statement, Joey Berlin, the CEO of the Critics Choice Association, reportedly said he was concerned about the tragedy.
He said, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community."
"All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."
Handler will return for her third consecutive year as host of the awards ceremony.
Impact
Wildfires disrupted entertainment industry, forced mass evacuations
The wildfires have severely disrupted the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. Over 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate as the fires have also claimed at least five lives.
Meanwhile, the live announcement of the 2025 SAG Awards nominations was canceled on Wednesday morning and Universal Studios Hollywood theme park was closed for a day—its first closure since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Event disruptions
Wildfires led to rescheduling, cancelation of Hollywood events
The wildfires have also resulted in the rescheduling and cancelation of a number of Hollywood events.
The annual AFI Awards luncheon on Friday is being rescheduled, while the BAFTA Tea Party scheduled for Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills has been canceled.
Premieres for films like The Last Showgirl, Wolf Man, Better Man, The Pitt, and Unstoppable have also been canceled.
The Oscar nominations—set to be announced on January 17—have been delayed to January 19.
Celebrity response
Celebrities shared experiences, urged public to support firefighters
Several celebrities, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Guttenberg, Spencer Pratt, and Mark Hamill have opened up about the wildfires and evacuation efforts.
Lee Curtis took to social media to urge her followers to "stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work."
Guttenberg was reportedly helping direct vehicles to clear paths for emergency personnel, KTLA reported.
Paris Hilton spoke out about her devastation after her family's Malibu home was destroyed in the raging wildfires.