What led to stampede that killed 6 at Tirupati temple
What's the story
A horrific stampede near Tirupati's Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday claimed the lives of six people, two days ahead of the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival.
The stampede was caused by a huge crowd of devotees for darshan tokens distribution at more than 90 counters.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made 1,20,000 tokens for the "sarva darshan" from January 10-12.
Incident location
Stampede occurred near Vishnu Nivasam temple
The stampede occurred late Wednesday evening as around 4,000-5,000 people thronged the MGM High School counter in Bairagipatteda near the Vishnu Nivasam temple.
TTD chairman BR Naidu claimed that when a gate was opened to help a sick woman, the mob suddenly rushed forward, triggering the stampede.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a board member of the TTD, told reporters following the event that 91 counters had been opened for token distribution, which was scheduled to begin Thursday morning.
Casualties reported
Inadequate crowd control measures led to fatalities
At least six devotees died and over 40 were injured due to lack of proper crowd control measures.
The festival permits devotees to pray from the temple's northern entrance.
A day before the stampede, the TTD stated that only devotees with darshan tokens or tickets would be permitted to enter lineups at the specified timings.
Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao made the announcement, taking into account Tirumala's restricted lodging options.
Official response
Andhra Pradesh CM expresses shock over incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences saying his thoughts were with those who lost their "near and dear ones."
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers to help those affected.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his condolences on X.
He said the incident "deeply disturbed" him and called it shocking.