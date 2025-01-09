What's the story

A horrific stampede near Tirupati's Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday claimed the lives of six people, two days ahead of the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival.

The stampede was caused by a huge crowd of devotees for darshan tokens distribution at more than 90 counters.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made 1,20,000 tokens for the "sarva darshan" from January 10-12.