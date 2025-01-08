What's the story

A stampede at the famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh has claimed four lives, ANI reported.

The stampede took place near the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers, where around 4,000 devotees had queued up since morning to get tickets for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.

The chaos broke out when devotees were allowed to queue up at Bairagi Pattida Park for token distribution, India Today reported.