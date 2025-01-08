Mahakumbh 2025: Meet the 'bizarre babas' and their unique practices
What's the story
The Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, will begin from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.
The event attracts saints and ascetics from across India and beyond, each with their own practices.
Among these ascetics is Gangapuri Maharaj, or Chhotu Baba, who hasn't bathed in 32 years owing to an unfulfilled wish.
Spiritual endurance
Rudraksha Baba's 12-hour meditation with 45kg crown
Geetanand Giri Maharaj, aka Rudraksha Baba, is another ascetic who is known for his unusual practice. He meditates for 12 hours every day with a 45kg crown of Rudraksha beads.
He had initially pledged to wear 1.25 lakh beads for 12 years, but now wears 2.25 lakh beads, thanks to devotees' offerings.
A Naga Sanyasi from Punjab's Kot Kapura, he left home at two and a half years of age.
Eco-spirituality
Anaaj Wale Baba's crop-growing practice for environmental conservation
Also in the list is Anaaj Wale Baba, who is actually Amarjeet from Sonbhadra's Markundi. He grows crops on his head to symbolize environmental conservation.
His practice is aimed at promoting world peace and welfare in the wake of deforestation.
The crops will be harvested on Mauni Amavasya and distributed as prasad to devotees.
Another baba, Mahakal Giri Baba of Jodhpur, has kept his left hand raised for nine years as penance for global welfare and world peace.
Penance dedication
Mahakal Giri Baba's 9-year penance for global welfare
His hand now looks like dried wood with overgrown nails longer than his fingers.
"I took sanyas at the age of seven and am now 30," he said.
Naga Baba Khadeshwari Swami Bhagirathi Giri has been standing on one leg for the past three years to protest against terrorism and atrocities against women.
He practices this form of Hatha Yoga by leaning on a swing day and night.
Protest stance
Naga Baba Khadeshwari's 3-year protest against atrocities on women
Giri's incredible feat of endurance is his way of voicing opposition to social injustices, showing the power of spiritual discipline in advocating for change.
Naga Baba Pramod Giri Ji Maharaj performs a unique ritual of bathing with Ganga water stored in earthen pots.
It starts with 51 pots on January 3 and increases daily till it reaches 108 pots on the last day.
Pilgrimage perseverance
Vishnu Giri Maharaj's 750km journey to Maha Kumbh
Vishnu Giri Maharaj walked 750km for the Maha Kumbh, covering the distance in nine months from Nepal's Muktinath to Prayagraj.
Despite losing his way, narrowly escaping accidents, and facing hardships, he was determined to complete his journey on foot.
Meanwhile, the official website for Mahakumbh 2025 has received over 3.3 million visitors from 183 countries across the world.