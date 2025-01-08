What's the story

The Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, will begin from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The event attracts saints and ascetics from across India and beyond, each with their own practices.

Among these ascetics is Gangapuri Maharaj, or Chhotu Baba, who hasn't bathed in 32 years owing to an unfulfilled wish.