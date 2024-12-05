Summarize Simplifying... In short Sukhbir Badal, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, continued his 'seva' at Anandpur Sahib the next day.

The attacker, linked to pro-Khalistan outfits, was thwarted by a quick-acting volunteer.

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised the police's swift response and called for an immediate investigation, while opposition leaders condemned the attack and called for unity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Badal performed 'seva' at Anandpur Sahib on Thursday

Day after assassination attempt—Sukhbir Badal performs 'seva' at Anandpur Sahib

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:44 am Dec 05, 202411:44 am

What's the story Former deputy chief minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Amritsar's Golden Temple where Badal was performing "seva" (service) as penance for mistakes committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rule in Punjab from 2007-2017. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura—a former Khalistani terrorist—was apprehended and arrested on site.

Assailant background

Badal's assailant identified as former Khalistani terrorist

Chaura approached Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulled out a gun. However, a volunteer quickly intervened, resulting in the bullet missing Badal and hitting a wall behind him. Chaura has a history of involvement in terror-related activities and was previously charged in 2004 Burail jailbreak case. He has been associated with pro-Khalistan outfits like Akal Federation and Khalistan Liberation Force.

Official response

Punjab CM praises police response, condemns attack

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the Punjab Police for their swift action. He wrote on social media that "Punjab Police prevented a major incident from happening today" and condemned the attack on Badal. Mann directed police to launch an immediate probe into the incident. Opposition Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the attack as "deeply unfortunate" and urged unity and dialogue to keep Punjab peaceful.

Seva continuation

Badal performs 'seva' at Anandpur Sahib

A day after the assassination attempt, Badal reached Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib amid heavy security to continue his "seva" for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The audacious attack took place at around 9:30am on the second day of Badal performing the duty of 'sewadar.' Chaura had been spotted at the shrine a day before the attack.