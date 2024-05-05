Next Article

Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol arrested for assassination plot

Surat cleric arrested for plotting to kill Nupur Sharma, others

By Chanshimla Varah 01:32 pm May 05, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Maulvi Sohel Abubakr Timol, a 27-year-old cleric from Surat, Gujarat, was arrested on Friday for allegedly plotting to assassinate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a right-wing organization leader. According to Anupam Singh Gehlot, a senior police official in Surat, Timol had allegedly planned to threaten Sudarshan TV channel's chief editor, BJP's Telangana MLA Raja Singh and the party's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The cleric is suspected of colluding with contacts from Pakistan and Nepal.

Investigation insights

Investigation unveils cleric's alleged conspiracy

The police began their investigation into Timol after receiving information about a man inciting communal violence during the election period through a WhatsApp group. Gehlot revealed that Timol's mobile chats exposed his alleged conspiracy with individuals from Pakistan and Nepal to offer ₹1 crore 'supari' (contract for killing) and procure weapons from Pakistan. "After his detention, we found several objectionable contents in his mobile phones, including the one regarding offering ₹1 crore for the murder of Updesh Rana," Gehlot stated.

Additional findings

Further scrutiny reveals more targets

Further examination of Timol's phone revealed discussions about plans to target and threaten Sudarshan TV's editor-in-chief, Suresh Chavhanke, political leader Sharma, and Hyderabad MLA Singh. Gehlot confirmed that "photos and other details found on his phone number show they (accused and associates) were discussing on a secure app about targeting and threatening... For this purpose, they were planning to collect funds and procure weapons." The chat records also suggested Timol's intention to disrupt communal harmony during the ongoing general elections.

Global connections

International contacts and provocations uncovered

A preliminary investigation revealed that Timol was in contact with two individuals, Dogar and Shehnaz, who had phone numbers registered in Pakistan and Nepal, respectively. These individuals reportedly contacted Timol about a year and a half ago via social media, claiming that Hindu organizations in India had disrespected the Nabi. On the chat app, Timol wrote speeches against Hinduism and threatened Rana with murder, similar to the killing of Hindu Samaj Party founder Kamlesh Tiwari.