What's the story

A historic "Mahabharata era" Shivling at the Billeshwar Mahadev temple in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh was found vandalized on Wednesday.

The police have arrested one Awadhesh Kurmi in connection with the incident.

Kurmi, who is said to be suffering from depression over his wife's prolonged illness, confessed to the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said, "Kurmi's mental distress led him to vandalize the Shivling."