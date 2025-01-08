'Mahabharata-era' Shivling vandalized at Unnao temple, man arrested
What's the story
A historic "Mahabharata era" Shivling at the Billeshwar Mahadev temple in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh was found vandalized on Wednesday.
The police have arrested one Awadhesh Kurmi in connection with the incident.
Kurmi, who is said to be suffering from depression over his wife's prolonged illness, confessed to the crime.
Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said, "Kurmi's mental distress led him to vandalize the Shivling."
Multiple desecrations
Kurmi confesses to vandalizing another Shivling
Apart from the Billeshwar Mahadev temple incident, Kurmi also confessed to damaging another Shivling situated nearby.
The Billeshwar Mahadev temple is revered for its historical and religious significance.
Locally, it is believed that Lord Krishna and Arjuna rested at the site during their journey from Hastinapur.
The Shivling was reportedly consecrated by Krishna after offering prayers there.
Arjuna is also said to have created a water source for the ritual by striking the ground with an arrow.
Archeological developments
Excavation begins at suspected ancient temple sites
Separately, in Firozabad, authorities have started digging at two sites after claims of finding "ancient" temples were made.
The digging is being done under police supervision after pleas from Hindu rights bodies.
One site near Mohammadi Masjid was found two days ago, with local Muslim representatives consulted before work began.
Bajrang Dal district chief Mohan Bajrangi said the structure looked like a Shiv temple and added that "details about the idols and artifacts will emerge after the excavation is completed."