In an effort to curb encroachments and electricity theft, Sambhal's District Magistrate has initiated an anti-encroachment campaign around Jama Masjid, which is expected to last for two to three months.

The campaign, which has already led to over 1,200 FIRs since September, also includes plans to revive a nearby water body.

The installation of armored wires is anticipated to save ₹13-15 crore by preventing transformer overloads and ensuring people pay for their actual electricity usage.

Pensia said he noticed long-standing encroachments on roads, sewers, and water bodies

Sambhal DM orders removal of encroachments around Jama Masjid

By Chanshimla Varah 11:36 am Dec 14, 202411:36 am

What's the story Rajendra Pensia, the District Magistrate of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, has ordered the removal of encroachments around Shahi Jama Masjid and elsewhere. Pensia said he noticed long-standing encroachments on roads, sewers, and water bodies on visiting the site. "There was encroachment happening on the roads, sewers, water bodies...for a long time," he said. The campaign to tackle this was first scheduled for November but was delayed for unknown reasons.

Campaign duration

Anti-encroachment campaign to last 2-3 months

The anti-encroachment campaign is likely to continue for two to three months. This comes after violent clashes in the region over a court-mandated Archaeological Survey of India examination of the mosque, which left four dead and several police personnel and locals injured. Pensia also revealed plans to revive a water body near the mosque as part of this campaign.

Legal action

Over 1,200 FIRs registered since September

Since the campaign started in September, 1,221 FIRs have been registered in connection with encroachments and electricity theft. Pensia emphasized that "the power department had no accessibility in most areas of Sambhal" prior to the campaign. The administration hopes to save ₹13-15 crore by putting up armored wires to curb electricity theft.

Theft prevention

Armoured wires to curb electricity theft

Pensia explained the installation of armored wires would reduce transformer overloads and ensure people pay only for their actual usage. "When we put armored wires around, we are expecting to save around ₹13-15 crore in different Tehsils," he said. "Our goal is to stop electricity theft...After this, people will only be paying what they use," he added. On December 9, police raided 13 locations, seizing firearms and narcotics.