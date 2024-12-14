Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has been hospitalized due to a decline in his health and is currently under stable monitoring.

Born in 1927, Advani has had a significant political career, serving as the longest-serving national president of BJP, home minister, and deputy prime minister in the Vajpayee-led government.

This marks his fourth hospitalization since July

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani hospitalized after health worsens

By Chanshimla Varah 11:29 am Dec 14, 202411:29 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, 97, has been admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital after his health worsened late Friday night. This marks his fourth hospitalization since July owing to recurring health issues. In the past, he has been treated at both Apollo Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Health concerns

BJP spokesperson expresses wishes for Advani's recovery

According to PTI, Advani is being treated by Dr. Vinit Suri, a prominent physician in the neurology department. He is still under monitoring in a stable state. Reacting to the news, BJP spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao wished Advani a speedy recovery. "I pray for a good, healthy recovery for our tallest leader, Shri LK Advani as he is admitted into Appollo Hospital, Delhi," Rao posted on X.

Political career

Advani's political journey and recent honors

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1942. He emerged as a prominent architect of the BJP and its longest-serving national president. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, he served as home minister and later deputy prime minister from 1999-2004. In March this year, President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon him the Bharat Ratna—India's highest civilian honor.