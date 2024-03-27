Next Article

Thailand's parliament passes same-sex marriage bill

What's the story In a landmark decision, Thailand's parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of a bill that could pave the way for same-sex marriage. The bill received an overwhelming majority of 399 to 10 votes in the lower house. However, it still needs to be approved by the Senate and receive the king's approval before it can become law. If passed, this could position Thailand as the first Southeast Asian country to legally recognize same-sex unions.

Currently, only Taiwan and Nepal have formally recognized same-sex marriage in Asia. The progression of this bill signifies a major step towards marriage equality in Thailand, potentially positioning it as the first Southeast Asian country to recognize such unions if the bill is passed. Notably, last October the Supreme Court of India ruled against legally recognizing same-sex marriages in the country and instead directed the Centre to set up a committee to decide on the same.

The proposed legislation seeks to modify the country's existing marriage laws by introducing gender-neutral terminology. This would involve replacing terms such as "men," "women," "husbands," and "wives." The bill aims to provide LGBTQI couples with inheritance and adoption rights. Following the approval of the bill in the lower house, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his pride on social media, stating that this was a proud moment for Thai society as it moves towards greater social equality and respect for diversity.

Chanya Rattanathada, a 27-year-old advocate for LGBTQI rights, praised this development as a significant step forward for Thailand, which she referred to as a "paradise for LGBTQI". Meanwhile, MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat said the society had demonstrated its support for the rights of homosexuals and others. A Pheu Thai party spokesperson labeled it a "win-win" situation for the country. Despite being known internationally as an inclusive destination for the LGBTQI community, Thailand has long struggled with conservative attitudes.