Dhanush's 'Kubera' salary: He reportedly charged 36% of total budget
Tamil superstar Dhanush will be seen in the upcoming film Kubera, directed by Shekar Kammula. The movie, which is in its final production stage, is scheduled to release in February 2025. Interestingly, it is being touted as the most expensive project of Dhanush's career to date. According to the Track Tollywood report, the initial budget was estimated at ₹90cr but has now increased to an astounding ₹120cr!
Dhanush's remuneration for 'Kubera' sparked controversy
Per the report, Dhanush is being paid a whopping ₹30cr for Kubera, which is 36% of the entire film budget. This has upset the Tamil Film Producers Council, who believe that Dhanush isn't respecting Tamil film producers despite accepting an advance amount from them for his Tamil movies. They claim that his pay is much higher for Telugu films than Tamil ones.
Producer Sunil Narang praised Dhanush and Nagarjuna's performances
Despite the controversy, producer Sunil Narang is hoping Kubera will do wonders. He has lauded the performances of both Dhanush and co-star Akkineni Nagarjuna. Though Narang hasn't revealed the exact budget, he did confirm that it is Dhanush's most expensive film to date. He also expressed his confidence in this ambitious project, calling it one of Tollywood's costliest ventures yet.
Meanwhile, here's more about the film
In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the thrilling socio-drama Kubera also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film, which delves into themes of ethics, power, and ambition, is set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a pan-India release planned in Telugu and Tamil. However, the release date and the full cast have yet to be revealed.