Dhanush's hefty ₹30cr paycheck for the film 'Kubera', making up 36% of the total budget, has stirred controversy among the Tamil Film Producers Council.

Despite this, producer Sunil Narang remains optimistic about the film, which also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna, and is set to be one of Tollywood's most expensive projects.

The film, exploring themes of ethics, power, and ambition, is yet to announce its release date and full cast.

'Kubera' is slated for February 2025 release

Dhanush's 'Kubera' salary: He reportedly charged 36% of total budget

What's the story Tamil superstar Dhanush will be seen in the upcoming film Kubera, directed by Shekar Kammula. The movie, which is in its final production stage, is scheduled to release in February 2025. Interestingly, it is being touted as the most expensive project of Dhanush's career to date. According to the Track Tollywood report, the initial budget was estimated at ₹90cr but has now increased to an astounding ₹120cr!

Salary dispute

Dhanush's remuneration for 'Kubera' sparked controversy

Per the report, Dhanush is being paid a whopping ₹30cr for Kubera, which is 36% of the entire film budget. This has upset the Tamil Film Producers Council, who believe that Dhanush isn't respecting Tamil film producers despite accepting an advance amount from them for his Tamil movies. They claim that his pay is much higher for Telugu films than Tamil ones.

High hopes

Producer Sunil Narang praised Dhanush and Nagarjuna's performances

Despite the controversy, producer Sunil Narang is hoping Kubera will do wonders. He has lauded the performances of both Dhanush and co-star Akkineni Nagarjuna. Though Narang hasn't revealed the exact budget, he did confirm that it is Dhanush's most expensive film to date. He also expressed his confidence in this ambitious project, calling it one of Tollywood's costliest ventures yet.

About the film

Meanwhile, here's more about the film

In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna, the thrilling socio-drama Kubera also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film, which delves into themes of ethics, power, and ambition, is set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a pan-India release planned in Telugu and Tamil. However, the release date and the full cast have yet to be revealed.