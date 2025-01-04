Director Shankar confirms working on 'Velpari' after 'Indian 3'
What's the story
Director Shankar has confirmed his next venture after Indian 3—an adaptation of the historical Tamil novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari.
The book, written by Su Venkatesan in 2019, is a project Shankar has long dreamed of bringing to the big screen.
He revealed his plans during a promotional event for his upcoming film Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan.
Project details
Shankar's vision for 'Velpari' and project status
Shankar called Velpari a "dream project" which will enable him to explore uncharted territories of his creativity.
He said, "The script work is done and it will be a three-part film. It is a mammoth project that will require a big budget."
However, he added, the discussions needed to shape the project haven't happened yet.
Copyright issues
Shankar expressed concern over unauthorized use of 'Velpari' content
Shankar also expressed his concerns over the unauthorized use of content from Velpari in a couple of films.
He said, "Yes, watching those scenes distressed me but I can only tell them not to do this, isn't it?"
Despite the setbacks, he is determined to stick to his vision of adapting the novel into a three-part film series.
Suriya will reportedly star in Velpari.
Production update
'Indian 3' to resume after 'Game Changer' release
Meanwhile, fans have been wondering about the fate of Indian 3 after the debacle of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.
Shankar assured them that he is ready to get back to work on the film once Game Changer releases.
"I am ready for it. Once Game Changer is done, we can restart work on Indian 3. We have a few more portions left to shoot," he said.