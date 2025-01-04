What's the story

Director Shankar has confirmed his next venture after Indian 3—an adaptation of the historical Tamil novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari.

The book, written by Su Venkatesan in 2019, is a project Shankar has long dreamed of bringing to the big screen.

He revealed his plans during a promotional event for his upcoming film Game Changer, which stars Ram Charan.