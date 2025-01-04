What's the story

Braian Paiz (24), a former restaurant waiter and one of the accused of supplying drugs to the late singer Liam Payne in Argentina, has been arrested.

He was arrested on Friday (local time) as the investigation into Payne's death continues.

Paiz and another accused are believed to have provided and consumed drugs with Payne who tragically died after falling off a three-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.