Liam Payne's alleged drug dealer arrested over singer's death
What's the story
Braian Paiz (24), a former restaurant waiter and one of the accused of supplying drugs to the late singer Liam Payne in Argentina, has been arrested.
He was arrested on Friday (local time) as the investigation into Payne's death continues.
Paiz and another accused are believed to have provided and consumed drugs with Payne who tragically died after falling off a three-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
Legal proceedings
Pre-trial detention ordered for alleged drug dealers
Both Paiz and the other accused were ordered to be placed under pre-trial detention by a judicial officer on December 30, 2024.
Recently, the judge indicted five defendants in this case.
This includes two hotel managers and Payne's alleged friend Roger Nores, who are facing charges of wrongful death.
The charges reportedly range from manslaughter to drug supply, per a December 30 press release from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.
Investigation findings
Payne's condition and toxicology report details revealed
Paiz worked at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires where Payne died.
An investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office described the singer as intoxicated and unable to stand in the hotel lobby on the day of his death.
A toxicology report subsequently confirmed that the 31-year-old had traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his body before his fatal fall.
The cause of death was declared as "multiple trauma" and "internal and external hemorrhage."
Legal consequences
Allegations and potential sentences for accused individuals
Authorities allege that another hotel employee, Ezequiel Pereyra, sold cocaine to Payne on October 15, and 16, while Paiz is accused of selling cocaine on October 14.
Both could face four-15 years in prison if found guilty.
Nores, who reportedly had a managerial role in Payne's life, is facing abandonment charges.
He allegedly failed to inform Liam's family about his relapse and ignored phone calls from the police after Payne's death.
He could face five to 15 years in prison.
Denial of charges
Paiz denied supplying drugs to Payne
Meanwhile, Paiz has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that while he consumed drugs with Payne, he never supplied any to the singer.
Paiz and his attorney Fernando Madeo Facente have previously participated in interviews and accused international media of spreading lies to "find or pinpoint a culprit" at any cost.