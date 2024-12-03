Anurag Kashyap to enter 'Bigg Boss 18'

What's the story Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house as a special guest. However, he will be bringing his trademark frankness and candid personality along with him. Known for his bold filmmaking style and outspoken views, Kashyap's involvement is sure to stir up fresh drama among the contestants. A source close to the show told India Today, "Kashyap will be giving the contestants a taste of his trademark bluntness."

Kashyap's entry to disrupt calm in 'Bigg Boss 18' house

The source further added, "His approach will certainly disrupt the calm and order of the house. He has never shied away from speaking his mind, and the contestants better be prepared for his unfiltered truth." With his no-nonsense attitude, Kashyap is likely to comment on the contestants' game plans, behavior, and equations. This might make them reconsider their strategy in the game.

Kashyap's entry to add new layer of tension

Kashyap's entry at this point in the season adds to the excitement, with contestants already deep in their fight for the grand prize. His entrance comes a day after the news that Delhi-based socialite and art connoisseur Shalini Passi is set to join Bigg Boss 18﻿. An insider told ETimes that Passi's entry is expected to bring a mix of glamor, intrigue, and unpredictability to the show.