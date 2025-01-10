'Lost sensation in legs-spine': Shalini Passi recalls terrifying childbirth experience
Shalini Passi, a prominent figure in art and fashion, recently shared her challenging post-pregnancy experience.
In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, she revealed that after giving birth to her son Robin at 20, she lost sensation in her legs and spine.
Despite her doctor's recommendation for lifelong spinal injections and warnings against dancing or wearing heels, Passi chose to defy the advice and push through.
Defiance
'I have to dance, I love dancing...I love wearing heels'
Passi remembered her doctor's words: "You will have to get an injection in your spine for the rest of your life," since she had lost all sensation in her legs and spine.
"He also said you can't wear heels and you can't dance. So I just got up and left."
"I just sat in my car and left for my dance class. I said I have to dance, I love dancing and I love wearing heels."
Recovery path
Passi's journey to recovery through alternative therapies
Passi started her journey of self-healing with alternative therapies like yoga, Ayurveda, exercise, and muscle training.
"With Yoga, Ayurveda, exercise, and muscle training and strengthening, I strengthened my back," she revealed.
Although she hasn't taken any medication from her doctor, she visits him every five months for check-ups. Her doctor is still amazed by her recovery and calls it a "miracle."
Mother-son bond
Passi's unique bond with her son Robin
Having become a mother at a young age, Passi (49) shares a special bond with her son Robin.
She once described their relationship more like a sibling than a mother-son one.
"For the longest time, he used to call me by my name and it is only now that he addresses me as his mom," she said in an earlier chat with Deepak Pareek.