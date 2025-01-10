What's the story

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the lead role in the original 2002 film 28 Days Later, won't be returning for the upcoming sequel, 28 Years Later.

Producer Andrew Macdonald confirmed this in a recent interview with Empire.

Though earlier reports indicated Murphy's involvement as an executive producer and possible onscreen return, Macdonald has now clarified that he won't appear in the first film of this new trilogy.