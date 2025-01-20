What's the story

Indian television actor Yogesh Mahajan, who was seen in popular shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav, Adaalat, and Jai Shri Krishna, passed away on Sunday (January 19) after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 48, as per Free Press Journal.

His co-star Suzanne Bernert confirmed the news of his demise and expressed her shock and heartfelt condolences.

"I can't believe it...such a wonderful human being and actor," she said.

May he rest in peace.