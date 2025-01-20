Remembering Yogesh Mahajan: 'Shiv Shakti' actor dies of cardiac arrest
What's the story
Indian television actor Yogesh Mahajan, who was seen in popular shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav, Adaalat, and Jai Shri Krishna, passed away on Sunday (January 19) after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 48, as per Free Press Journal.
His co-star Suzanne Bernert confirmed the news of his demise and expressed her shock and heartfelt condolences.
"I can't believe it...such a wonderful human being and actor," she said.
May he rest in peace.
Discovery
Mahajan was found unconscious in his flat
Mahajan was found unconscious in his Umergaon flat after he missed a scheduled shoot. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
His sudden demise has left his colleagues and fans shocked and grieving. Co-star Akangsha Rawat expressed her grief, calling Mahajan a vibrant person with an "infectious sense of humor."
"We worked together for over a year, and it's hard to process his sudden departure," she said.
Career highlights
Mahajan's legacy in Marathi cinema and television
Mahajan was celebrated for his roles in Marathi films like Mumbaiche Shahane and Samsarachi Maya, earning a fair fanbase for his talent and charisma.
His last role was that of Shukracharya, the guru of Daityas, Asuras, and Danavas in the television show Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav.
The actor's final rites were performed on Monday, as friends and family members came together to bid him a final farewell.
He is survived by his wife and their seven-year-old son.