Tiku Talsania (70) suffers heart attack, condition critical: Report
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, known for his comic timing and unforgettable roles, has suffered a major heart attack, reported Telly Chakkar.
The 70-year-old actor is said to be in critical condition and has been hospitalized.
However, details about his hospitalization and treatment plan remain undisclosed at this time.
Career highlights
Talsania's journey from TV to Bollywood
Talsania started his acting career with the TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984.
He ventured into Bollywood two years later with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, Duty, and Asli Naqli.
His performances in films like Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, and Hungama have made him a household name in India.
TV roles
Talsania's significant contributions to Indian television
Apart from his film career, Talsania has also contributed immensely to Indian television.
He has been a part of popular shows like Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, Pritam Pyare Aur Woh, and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.
His versatility in playing both comic and character roles has won him fans across generations.
Latest film
Talsania's recent work and personal life
Talsania was last seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.
He is married to Deepti Talsania and they have two kids together.
His son, Rohaan Talsania, is a music composer while his daughter, Shikha Talsania, has been a part of films like Veere Di Wedding and Coolie No. 1.