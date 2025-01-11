Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor 2' isn't shelved, confirms director
Hollywood director Paul Feig has dismissed online speculations that his upcoming project, A Simple Favor 2, has been indefinitely postponed by Amazon MGM Studios.
The 62-year-old director, who is both helming and producing the sequel, took to X to address the rumors.
He tweeted, "This [the rumors] is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don't believe anything you read on social media these days."
Feig praised Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
In another tweet, Feig also lauded the performances of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, who are reprising their roles in the sequel.
He wrote he was excited for fans to see their work, "The movie is awesome, and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances. I can't wait for you all to see it."
He further assured fans more details about A Simple Favor 2 will be released soon.
Feig has been a vocal supporter of Lively
Amid her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, Feig has publicly supported Lively, calling her "professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind."
The original thread that sparked the shelving rumors claimed a supposed feud between Lively and Kendrick was one of the reasons for the film's alleged delay.
Others included Lively's reported refusal to promote the film due to her lawsuit.
'A Simple Favor 2' to premiere on Prime Video
A Simple Favor 2 will reportedly premiere only on Prime Video. This marks a major change in the film's distribution strategy.
The original movie, A Simple Favor, was a box office hit grossing over $97 million worldwide on its $20 million budget.
It remains to be seen how this new approach will affect the sequel's reception and success.