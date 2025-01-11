What's the story

Hollywood director Paul Feig has dismissed online speculations that his upcoming project, A Simple Favor 2, has been indefinitely postponed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The 62-year-old director, who is both helming and producing the sequel, took to X to address the rumors.

He tweeted, "This [the rumors] is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don't believe anything you read on social media these days."