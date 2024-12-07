Summarize Simplifying... In short Resetting your Amazon Prime Video account PIN is a breeze.

How to reset your Amazon Prime Video account PIN

December 7, 2024

What's the story Amazon has given a step-by-step guide for those who want to change/reset their Prime Video Profile or Account PIN. The process starts with going to 'Your Profiles' page on the platform. Here, you can select 'Edit profile' and choose the profile you want to update. If asked, enter your Amazon account password to proceed.

Modifying the PIN

Next, click on the 'Manage' button next to 'Profile/Account PIN and locks.' This will take you to the 'Account/Profile PIN and locks' page. Here, click on another 'Manage' button next to 'Prime Video Account/Profile PIN.' Now, enter a new four-digit code and click 'Continue' for confirmation.

Resetting a forgotten PIN

For those who have forgotten their Prime Video Profile or Account PIN, Amazon provides a simple recovery process. All you have to do is select 'Edit profile' and choose the profile for which you want to reset the PIN. On the 'Enter Profile PIN' screen, click on 'Forgot PIN?' and hit 'Continue.' If prompted, you'll have to provide your Amazon account password again.

Creating a new PIN

The last step in resetting a forgotten Prime Video Profile or Account PIN is creating a new one. Users will be taken to the 'Create Profile PIN' screen where they can enter their new four-digit code. Once this information is entered, they need to click 'Continue' to complete the process. This is how you change/reset an Amazon Prime Video account PIN and keep enjoying your favorite shows/movies safely.