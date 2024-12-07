Summarize Simplifying... In short To prevent unauthorized changes to your Prime Video profiles, start by setting up an 'Account PIN' under 'Edit profile.'

How to prevent others from creating/removing Prime Video profiles

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:27 pm Dec 07, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video lets account holders control the creation and removal of profiles on their accounts. This way, no new profiles can be created, which could otherwise bypass purchase/viewing restrictions. The process to control this is simple. Just head over to 'Your Profiles' section and modify settings under the account holder's profile.

Steps to lock profile creation

To get started, users have to click on 'Edit profile' and then select the account holder's profile. This will take them to the 'Edit profile' page where they will see a 'Manage' button next to 'Account PIN and locks.' If asked, they have to enter their Amazon account password for verification.

Setting up an Account PIN

The next step is to set up an 'Account PIN.' After entering their Account PIN, they have to click 'Continue' to proceed with the process. This security measure ensures that only authorized people can make changes to profiles on the account.

Activating the lock

The last step in this process is to enable the 'Creation and removal lock' on the 'Account PIN and locks' page. Users have to toggle this setting to 'on' and hit 'Save.' Once enabled, any profiles on their account will need the Account PIN to create or remove profiles. This feature adds another layer of security by blocking unauthorized profile changes.