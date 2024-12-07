How to buy and redeem Flipkart gift card
India's leading e-commerce platform Flipkart offers a versatile range of gift cards that make an ideal gifting solution for all occasions. These gift cards give the recipient the flexibility to purchase items as per their preferences and timing. They come in different denominations, starting from ₹50 and going up to ₹10,000. This wide price range caters to different budget requirements of customers.
A diverse range of products and services
Flipkart's gift cards can be redeemed for a wide variety of products and services. These range from fashion accessories, groceries, travel coupons, jewelry vouchers, etc. The platform even provides an option to pick from over 100 brands like Myntra, Google Play, Tanishq, and Spotify, for categories like Fashion, Jewelry, and Subscriptions. This way, there's something for everyone's taste.
Easy online purchase and payment process
Buying Flipkart gift cards online is a pretty simple task. All you have to do is head to the "Pay" banner on the top right, scroll down to the "Gift Card" section," choose the value/type of the gift card you want to buy, hit "buy now," and enter the recipient's details. The platform supports multiple payment options like credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI. Once the checkout is done, user gets an email with all gift card details.
How to redeem a gift card?
To redeem a gift card sent to you, go to the "Gift Card" section on Flipkart and tap on the "Add Gift Card" button. Then, enter the card number and PIN provided, and click "Apply" to redeem your gift card successfully.