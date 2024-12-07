Summarize Simplifying... In short Truecaller offers varying levels of protection against spam calls, from identifying potential spammers to automatically blocking all calls marked as spam.

Users can customize their protection level and even manually block specific numbers or phrases.

The app provides three levels of advanced protection

How to use Truecaller's advanced features to block spam calls

What's the story Truecaller, the widely used caller identification app for Android, offers advanced blocking capabilities. The options are designed to improve user experience by efficiently filtering out spam and fraudulent calls. The app provides three levels of protection: Off, Basic, and Max. Each one has a different level of security against unwanted calls, letting users customize their call screening process as per their needs.

Protection tiers

Understanding Truecaller's protection levels

The "Off" level is the lowest tier of protection, where no calls are automatically blocked. However, Truecaller still identifies all incoming calls and shows if the caller is a potential spammer. The "Basic" level provides automatic blocking of top spammers in your region or country, and offline protection to block spam calls without data access. However, users need to manually update their spam list with latest information. In "Basic" level too, Truecaller identifies calls and shows if they're from spammers.

For premium users

'Max' level offers highest protection against spam calls

The "Max" level offers the highest level of protection by blocking every single call marked as spam or fraud, regardless of whether they are frequent or occasional spammers. However, it is currently limited to Truecaller Premium users. This level also offers extended offline protection against top spammers in your area or country. The offline protection is automatically updated on your device.

Information

Steps to enable/change different levels of protection

Open Truecaller and tap the profile icon in the top-right corner. Under the Manage Blocking option, choose from or switch to the protection levels: Off, Basic, or Max.

Additional tools

Other blocking features

Along with the protection levels, Truecaller also provides advanced blocking options that work in conjunction with your selected level of protection. These include automatic blocking of hidden numbers, calls from foreign countries, and numbers not in your phonebook. These features add an additional layer of security against unwanted calls, improving the overall experience.

User control

Manual options for personalized protection

Truecaller also offers manual blocking options for those who want more control over their call screening process. These include the ability to manually add phone numbers to a blocklist, block specific phrases or names, and even block calls from a particular country by adding its country code to the blocklist. These features give users the flexibility to tailor their call screening process as per their liking.