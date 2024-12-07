What is Swiggy Genie and how to use it
Swiggy, India's leading food delivery platform, offers a feature called Swiggy Genie. The innovative service, which promises to deliver any item within city limits, has revolutionized the hyperlocal delivery sector in the country. The concept behind Swiggy Genie is inspired by childhood tales of wish-granting genies, representing its commitment to fulfilling user needs quickly and efficiently.
Diverse range of services
Swiggy Genie provides a range of services, from delivering lunch boxes, paperwork, laundry items, goods for repair, shoes, stationery and other supplies. The price for using Swiggy Genie is based on the distance between pick-up and drop-off points. The base price begins from ₹50 for the first 2km of travel and increases according to distance covered as per company's terms and conditions.
How to avail Swiggy Genie's services
To use Swiggy Genie, users will have to install the latest version of the Swiggy app. After launching the app, they can create a task by entering details of pick-up and drop-off locations. If needed, they can also add a photo of the item for clarity. Once everything is entered and applicable discount codes are applied, users just have to place their order for a delivery partner to be assigned.
Benefits and unique features
Not just affordable, Swiggy Genie also makes sure that the delivered goods are secure and safe. The service saves your time and effort by running errands like grocery shopping, medicine pick-up from pharmacies, or laundry tasks. You can easily track your packages and enjoy flexible timings for pick-up/drop-off services. Plus, Swiggy Genie guarantees 100% secure delivery of shipments during pick-up and drop-off.