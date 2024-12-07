Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy Genie is a convenient service that runs errands for you, delivering everything from lunch boxes to laundry.

Simply input pick-up and drop-off locations in the Swiggy app, and a delivery partner will securely transport your items.

Simply input pick-up and drop-off locations in the Swiggy app, and a delivery partner will securely transport your items.

The cost is based on distance, starting at ₹50 for the first 2km, and you can track your packages with flexible timings.

What is Swiggy Genie and how to use it

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:23 pm Dec 07, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Swiggy, India's leading food delivery platform, offers a feature called Swiggy Genie. The innovative service, which promises to deliver any item within city limits, has revolutionized the hyperlocal delivery sector in the country. The concept behind Swiggy Genie is inspired by childhood tales of wish-granting genies, representing its commitment to fulfilling user needs quickly and efficiently.

Service spectrum

Diverse range of services

Swiggy Genie provides a range of services, from delivering lunch boxes, paperwork, laundry items, goods for repair, shoes, stationery and other supplies. The price for using Swiggy Genie is based on the distance between pick-up and drop-off points. The base price begins from ₹50 for the first 2km of travel and increases according to distance covered as per company's terms and conditions.

User guide

How to avail Swiggy Genie's services

To use Swiggy Genie, users will have to install the latest version of the Swiggy app. After launching the app, they can create a task by entering details of pick-up and drop-off locations. If needed, they can also add a photo of the item for clarity. Once everything is entered and applicable discount codes are applied, users just have to place their order for a delivery partner to be assigned.

Advantages

Benefits and unique features

Not just affordable, Swiggy Genie also makes sure that the delivered goods are secure and safe. The service saves your time and effort by running errands like grocery shopping, medicine pick-up from pharmacies, or laundry tasks. You can easily track your packages and enjoy flexible timings for pick-up/drop-off services. Plus, Swiggy Genie guarantees 100% secure delivery of shipments during pick-up and drop-off.