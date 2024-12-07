Summarize Simplifying... In short Booking flight tickets on Flipkart is a breeze.

It's a user-friendly process designed to ensure a smooth travel booking experience.

How to book your flight tickets on Flipkart

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm Dec 07, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Along with its wide range of products, Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, is also known for its convenient services. One such offering is the option to book flight tickets directly via the app. It offers a seamless, user-friendly experience for customers looking to plan their travel. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use this service on Flipkart.

Step 1

Accessing the flight booking feature

To start, users would have to open the Flipkart app on their phone. Next, they would have to tap on the 'Category' icon on the bottom panel of the app's interface. This will take them to a list of categories where they can find and select 'Travel.' This subcategory has been specifically created for those looking to book travel-related services like flights, hotels, and buses.

Step 2

Providing travel details

Once they select the 'Flights' subcategory, users will have to enter some details about their trip. This includes the departure and arrival destinations, travel dates, number of travelers, and class of travel. Once they fill in all these details correctly, users can tap on 'Search Flights' to get a list of available flights according to the information provided.

Step 3

Selecting a flight and reviewing itinerary

From the list of available flights, users can opt for their preferred choice. Once they select a flight, they get an option to review their itinerary before going any further. This way, they can ensure that all the details are correct and make any necessary modifications. It's an integral part of the booking process on Flipkart, aimed at improving user satisfaction by letting them double-check their selections.

Step 4

Completing payment

The last steps in the flight booking process are entering 'Traveler Details' and making the payment. Here, users will have to enter the correct information of each traveler, including their name and contact details. Following this, they can head over to the payment section to complete their booking. Once the payment is processed successfully, the flight booking is confirmed and users get a confirmation message from Flipkart.