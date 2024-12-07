Summarize Simplifying... In short If your WhatsApp messages are showing incorrect timestamps, first ensure your device's date and time settings are set to automatic.

If this doesn't solve the issue, try updating WhatsApp to its latest version or reinstalling it.

Lastly, consider updating your phone's operating system.

These steps should help correct any timestamp errors. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WhatsApp depends on your phone's settings to show date and time

Getting incorrect timestamps for WhatsApp messages? Here's the fix

By Akash Pandey 03:25 pm Dec 07, 202403:25 pm

What's the story WhatsApp users may sometimes see incorrect timestamps for incoming messages. The app depends on your phone's system clock, so if your date, time, or time zone is incorrect—due to manual errors, network sync issues, or outdated apps—timestamps can go haywire. Resolving this issue typically involves syncing your device to network time or ensuring accurate settings, bringing your chats back in sync effortlessly.

Configuration

Adjust your phone's date and time

The first step to fix the incorrect timestamps is to check your device's date and time. You can do this by heading over to Settings, selecting "System," tapping on "Date and Time," and enabling "Set time automatically" and "Set automatically." This feature uses GPS and cell services to keep time accurate. Adjusting date and time can also fix incorrect last-seen times.

More workarounds

Update or reinstall WhatsApp to fix error

If enabling automatic time settings doesn't help, users are adviced to update WhatsApp to its latest version. This can be done by heading over to the Google Play Store, searching for WhatsApp, and clicking on the 'Update' button on its app page. If updating doesn't work, uninstalling and reinstalling WhatsApp could be a potential solution. The last solution to resolve the incorrect timestamps is to update your phone's operating system.