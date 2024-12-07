How to stop videos from playing automatically in Facebook feed
Auto-playing videos are a common thing across platforms like Facebook, and start playing - with or without sound - as soon as you load or scroll through your feed. The feature is handy in some cases but can also be pretty annoying at times. Here's how you can disable it on Facebook.
Take a look at the process
Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen, then select "Settings & Privacy" and "Settings." Scroll down to "Preferences" and tap "Media." In the "Autoplay" section, set the "Never Autoplay Videos" option. Note that autoplay settings only apply to videos—Reels will still autoplay regardless of the changes.
Why you should disable auto-playing videos
Auto-playing videos can be a real pain, especially when they are not relevant to your interests or show violent, offensive, or otherwise unwanted content. Plus, in some cases, they can also eat up a lot of your mobile data and slow down the browsing experience on the internet. This is why it is recommended to disable them.