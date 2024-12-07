Summarize Simplifying... In short To stop Facebook videos from auto-playing, tap your profile icon, select "Settings & Privacy", then "Settings", and scroll to "Preferences".

Tap "Media" and set "Never Autoplay Videos" in the "Autoplay" section. However, this won't affect Reels.

Auto-playing videos can be distracting, inappropriate, and consume your mobile data, hence it's advisable to disable them. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Autoplay settings do not apply to Reels

How to stop videos from playing automatically in Facebook feed

By Akash Pandey 03:17 pm Dec 07, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Auto-playing videos are a common thing across platforms like Facebook, and start playing - with or without sound - as soon as you load or scroll through your feed. The feature is handy in some cases but can also be pretty annoying at times. Here's how you can disable it on Facebook.

Steps

Take a look at the process

Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen, then select "Settings & Privacy" and "Settings." Scroll down to "Preferences" and tap "Media." In the "Autoplay" section, set the "Never Autoplay Videos" option. Note that autoplay settings only apply to videos—Reels will still autoplay regardless of the changes.

Issue

Why you should disable auto-playing videos

Auto-playing videos can be a real pain, especially when they are not relevant to your interests or show violent, offensive, or otherwise unwanted content. Plus, in some cases, they can also eat up a lot of your mobile data and slow down the browsing experience on the internet. This is why it is recommended to disable them.