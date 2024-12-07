Summarize Simplifying... In short Curious about who you've blocked on Facebook?

Simply tap your profile icon, select "Settings & Privacy," then "Settings."

Scroll to "Audience and Visibility," choose "Blocking," and voila! You'll see a list of all blocked users.

You can unblock people anytime

How to see list of people you've blocked on Facebook

What's the story Facebook is an amazing place to connect with others, but the platform also draws a lot of annoying elements. Thankfully, you can block people and keep them away from your profile. Meanwhile, Facebook also lets you view the complete list of people you've blocked, in case you want to unblock any of them later. Here's how.

Blocking

What happens when you block someone?

When you block a person on Facebook, they are completely cut off from your profile. This means they won't be able to see anything you post, tag you in posts/photos, message, or invite you to events/groups. Plus, the person also wouldn't be able to add you as a friend or start a new conversation with you until they remain blocked.

Process

How to view the block list?

If you've blocked many people on Facebook and want to check who is on the list, tap your profile icon in the top-right corner, select the downward arrow for "Settings & Privacy," and go to "Settings." Scroll down to the "Audience and Visibility" section, select "Blocking," and view the list of all the users you've blocked. You can also unblock any user from this page by tapping "Unblock."