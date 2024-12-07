Summarize Simplifying... In short Returning a product on Flipkart involves logging into your account, selecting the order to return, and stating the reason.

Depending on the reason, you can choose to exchange, replace, or refund the item.

After a verification process, prepare the item with all original components for return.

The process varies per product category and is subject to Flipkart's return policy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Flipkart's product return policy differs from category to category

How to return a product on Flipkart: A step-by-step guide

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:44 pm Dec 07, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Online shopping on Flipkart has changed the way we buy stuff, providing convenience and variety at our fingertips. But, there can be instances when the delivered product doesn't meet expectations, be it due to size, color discrepancies, or defects. In such cases, knowing how to return an item becomes important. Here's a detailed guide on how to do so.

Step 1

Initiating a return request

The first step in returning an item on Flipkart is to log into your account and head over to the "Orders" tab. From here, select the order you want to return and hit "Return." This will initiate a return request for that specific product. Next, you will have to select the reason for your return from a list of options provided by Flipkart.

Step 2

Selecting the reason for return

After starting a return request, you have to choose the reason for your return. Based on your selection, Flipkart offers three options: Exchange, Replace, and Refund. "Exchange" is selected if you want the same product in a different size or color. "Replace" when the product is damaged, defective or spoiled. If you can't find a suitable replacement and want your money back, go for "Refund."

Step 3

Verification and confirmation of return request

Depending on the product category, your return request might have to go through a verification process. This is done to ensure that the return is valid. Once your return request is verified, you'll have to confirm your decision depending on the product category. The next step is preparing for the return by ensuring you have all necessary items including original packaging, price tags, freebies, and accessories.

Step 4

Final steps in Flipkart's return process

If you're exchanging/replacing a product, you'll be informed about the pickup and delivery details. If a refund is applicable, it will be initiated and processed. The fulfillment of your request is subject to Flipkart's returns/replacement guarantee. Notably, Flipkart's product return policy differs from category to category, with different return windows and conditions for different categories.