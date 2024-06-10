Next Article

The device will feature Moto AI, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered functions

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's India debut set for June 18

By Mudit Dube 04:26 pm Jun 10, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Motorola has officially announced the launch date for its highly anticipated Edge 50 Ultra in India. The smartphone is set to debut on June 18 at 12:00pm. The company has confirmed that the device will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola India's official website, and select retail outlets. The announcement follows a recent teaser campaign by Motorola, hinting at the imminent arrival of a new phone in the country.

About the phone

Design and AI features of Edge 50 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be the third model in the series to be launched in India, following the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion. The device will feature Moto AI, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered functions. These include Magic Canvas, an AI tool that generates images from text descriptions, and AI adaptive stabilization for smooth video recording. The phone will be available in three color options: Peach Fuzz, Nordic Wood, and Forest Grey (silicone vegan leather).

Pricing

Edge 50 Ultra's pricing and specifications

The pricing details for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are yet to be revealed. However, it will be more expensive than the Edge 50 Pro, which starts at ₹31,999. In Europe, the Edge 50 Ultra is priced from €999 (roughly ₹89,000). The Indian variant is likely to have similar specifications as its global counterpart, which includes a 6.7-inch 144Hz full-HD+ pOLED display and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.