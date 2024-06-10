Next Article

There will be more than just four games available on PS5

More Xbox games are coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch

By Akash Pandey 03:52 pm Jun 10, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Microsoft will be expanding its game offerings to other platforms, including Sony PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, as confirmed by Xbox chief Phil Spencer during an interview with IGN. Spencer assured Xbox customers that they will have the opportunity to purchase or subscribe to more Microsoft games on the rival platforms. This announcement follows the recent release of four Xbox-exclusive games on PS5 and some on Switch.

Microsoft's commitment to multi-platform gaming

Spencer emphasized Microsoft's commitment to making their games available on a variety of platforms. He stated, "Our commitment to our Xbox customers is you're going to get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game, and we're going to support the game on other screens." "You are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we're building," Spencer added.

No change in exclusive strategy

Spencer's announcement comes after he previously denied any alteration to Microsoft's strategy of Xbox exclusives. In an Xbox podcast earlier this year, he clarified, "We made a decision that we're going to take four games to the other consoles, just four games. Not a change to our fundamental exclusive strategy." This statement underscores that while a few more Microsoft games will be available on other platforms, Xbox's core exclusivity strategy might remain intact.

Microsoft's latest event highlighted new games

Microsoft recently unveiled a range of new Xbox games at its Xbox Games Showcase event, including Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War: E-Day. Interestingly, the term "exclusive" was not used during the event, suggesting a shift in the company's marketing approach.