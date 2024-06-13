The device comes in a sole 16GB/512GB configuration

Vivo X Fold3 Pro's sale starts in India: Check specs

By Akash Pandey 01:17 pm Jun 13, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Vivo X Fold3 Pro is now up for grabs in the Indian market. The device is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's online store. The X Fold3 Pro is priced at ₹1,59,999 for the sole model that offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The company is also providing launch offers, including bank discounts of up to ₹15,000 for HDFC and SBI cardholders and exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000.

About the device

X Fold3 Pro: A closer look at device's specifications

The X Fold3 Pro features an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED foldable display, offering Dolby Vision and HDR10 certification. It also has a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover panel. Both screens support up to 120Hz refresh rate. For security, the phone includes dual 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Camera lovers will appreciate the X Fold3 Pro for its 50MP (OIS) main, 64MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto, and 50MP ultra-wide rear cameras. Additionally, both the inner and outer screens feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Hardware and battery

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

The X Fold3 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and includes Vivo's custom V3 imaging chip to enhance camera performance. Under the hood, it houses a 5,700mAh with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device runs on Vivo's Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. It supports latest connectivity standards such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.