Vivo X Fold3 Pro launched in India at ₹1.6 lakh

By Mudit Dube 01:29 pm Jun 06, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Vivo has officially introduced the X Fold3 Pro in India as its first foldable smartphone in the country. The device features the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest foldable smartphone in India. It boasts a robust 5,700mAh battery, a generous 16GB RAM, and total of five cameras, including one on the cover screen and one on the internal main screen.

Sale details

Pricing and availability of Vivo X Fold3 Pro

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is priced at ₹1,59,999 for the single variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The first sale is set for June 13 via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's online store. Special offers include a flat ₹15,000 instant discount for SBI and HDFC Bank credit card holders. Additional benefits comprise no-cost EMI, exchange bonus, and one-time free screen replacement. The device comes in a single color: Celestial Black.

Durability features

Vivo X Fold3 Pro features 'Armor Glass' cover display

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro features an 'Armor Glass' cover display, claimed to be 11 times more protective than regular fiberglass. The main screen is equipped with a 'Super Tensile UTG' and impact-resistant film. The device also includes a carbon fiber ultra-durable lightweight hinge that is touted to withstand up to 100 unfolds a day for 12 years. The back cover is constructed from ultra-durable glass fiber and military-grade UPE fiber. The handset is IPX8 rated for water resistant.

Device dimensions

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Slimmer and lighter than competitors

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro measures just 5.2mm unfolded and 11.2mm folded, and weighs only 236g. This makes it slimmer than both the OnePlus Open, which is 11.7mm thick when folded and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that measures at a thickness of 13.4mm when folded. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Display features

Vivo X Fold3 Pro supports 120Hz refresh rate

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro features an impressive display setup with an 8.03-inch 2K+ (2480x2200) primary AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes a secondary or cover AMOLED display, measuring at 6.53-inch (2748×1172). It also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and is protected by 'Armor Glass.' Both displays offer peak brightness of up to 4,500nits and support HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Always On features. There's also an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Camera setup

Vivo X Fold3 Pro: A five-camera powerhouse

The Vivo X Fold3 Pro is equipped with a total of five cameras. It features a 32MP front camera on the cover display and another 32MP sensor on the primary display. The rear of the device houses a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP OIS main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle camera, and a powerful 64MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom capabilities.