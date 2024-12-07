Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy One Lite membership offers 10 free deliveries on food and Instamart orders above ₹199, no surge fees, and up to 30% extra discounts at over 20,000 restaurants.

It also includes a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries.

It also includes a 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries.

To subscribe, simply navigate to 'One Lite' in the Swiggy app, select 'Buy Swiggy One Lite' for ₹99, choose your payment method, and activate your subscription.

Swiggy One Lite is priced at ₹99 for 3 months

What is Swiggy One Lite membership and how to subscribe?

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:44 pm Dec 07, 202401:44 pm

What's the story India's premier online food delivery platform, Swiggy, has an affordable membership program, named Swiggy One Lite. Available at just ₹99 for three months, the initiative aims to deliver value across grocery, food, and pick-up and drop services. The program comes with a host of benefits including free deliveries, exclusive deals, and discounts. Let us have a look at how to use it.

Membership perks

A closer look at the benefits

The Swiggy One Lite membership provides users with 10 free deliveries on food orders over ₹199, and the same number of free deliveries on Instamart orders over ₹199. There are no surge fees. Plus, members get up to 30% extra discounts on more than 20,000 restaurants. The program also provides a flat 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries.

Steps

How to buy Swiggy One Lite?

To buy Swiggy One Lite, open the Swiggy app on your smartphone, and tap profile icon in the top right corner. In the pop-up window, click on 'One Lite' followed by 'Buy Swiggy One Lite.' On the next page, press the 'Buy one Lite at ₹99' button. A payments page will come up with options like credit and debit cards, netbanking, and UPI. Select your preferred one, and click on 'Pay.' Once payment is complete, your subscription will become active.