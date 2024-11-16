Summarize Simplifying... In short Facebook, now Meta, is swapping 'likes' for 'views' as the main measure of content success.

This change, applied to Reels and Threads posts, counts every time content appears on a user's screen, even if viewed multiple times by the same user.

This move aims to offer creators a clearer picture of their content's reach, though it may not explain why a post is viewed.

The change will be implemented to videos, images, and text posts

Facebook replacing 'likes' with 'views' as primary content performance metric

By Akash Pandey 02:46 pm Nov 16, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Facebook is moving to "views" as its primary metric for assessing content performance, just like Instagram's metrics. The change will not just be for videos but also for images and text posts. The shift was first announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in August, highlighting that a single metric across platforms would make it easier for creators to understand their content's performance.

Metric definition

How are 'views' calculated?

For Reels, a view is defined as the number of times a video has been played. For all other content types, a view is counted every time a piece of content appears on a user's screen. If the same user views it multiple times, each instance is counted as a separate view. This new approach is aimed at giving creators more transparency into their content's performance.

Expansion

Meta extends 'views' metric to Threads posts

Meta has also extended the view count feature to posts on Threads. However, the metric may not be as informative for the average user. It can tell you how many screens a post has appeared on, but not why it has done so. The latest change is part of Meta's broader strategy to keep users engaged and scrolling through content.